HPD officer helps out stranded motorist in rain

A Hattiesburg police officer is receiving praise online after a Facebook post revealed the lengths he was willing to go to help out a stranded motorist.

Misty K. Swartz posted the experience to her Facebook account on Tuesday. "Earlier today Ryan Swartz and I were in Hattiesburg running some quick errands when his Hummer stalled in the middle of downtown Hattiesburg," Misty wrote. "We eventually got out of the middle of Hardy street with the help of this precious Hattiesburg Police officer."

Despite the nasty weather, the HPD officer stuck around until he knew that the truck would start again and they would be on their way home. "It was storming so hard that you could barely see in front of you, but he didn't mind," Misty wrote. "He stepped up and helped us in our time of need. He didn't stop there. He helped work on the truck until help arrived."

And the best part is the officer managed to do all of this with a smile on his face. "God Bless you officer! I hope that God watches over you & keeps you safe," Misty added. "I also hope that one day I can pay it forward and repay the kindness to you or others in need."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.