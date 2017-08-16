WCU dedicates new anatomy lab

Seven months after a tornado destroyed the Ross Anatomy Lab at William Carey University, that facility has reopened.



A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Ross Anatomy Lab.



It is one-third larger than the old building and has major improvements to lighting, air ventilation and audio-video systems.



It was renamed in honor of Randy and Brenda Ross, longtime supporters of the university.



The anatomy lab and three other buildings in the College of Osteopathic Medicine were damaged when the twister hit on Jan. 21.



The lab sustained the most damage and had to be rebuilt from the ground up.

