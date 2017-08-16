Laurel Little Theatre holding auditions for "Brighton Beach Memoirs"

A Hattiesburg police officer is receiving praise online after a Facebook post revealed the lengths he was willing to go to help out a stranded motorist. Misty K. Swartz posted the experience to her Facebook account on Tuesday. "Earlier today Ryan Swartz and I were in Hattiesburg running some quick errands when his Hummer stalled in the middle of downtown Hattiesburg," Misty wrote. "We eventually got out of the middle of Hardy street with the help of this...