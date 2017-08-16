Laurel Little Theatre holding auditions for "Brighton Beach Memoirs"

LAUREL (WDAM) – Laurel Little Theatre will hold auditions for "Brighton Beach Memoirs" August 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. each night at the Arabian Theatre. Written by Neil Simon, "Brighton Beach Memoirs" is about his own true coming-of-age story as a 1930s Brooklyn teenager in a tight-knit family. Visit www.laurellittletheatre.com for more details.
