Laurel Little Theatre holding auditions for "Brighton Beach Memoirs"

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAUREL (WDAM) –  Laurel Little Theatre will hold auditions for "Brighton Beach Memoirs" August 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. each night at the Arabian Theatre.  Written by Neil Simon, "Brighton Beach Memoirs" is about his own true coming-of-age story as a 1930s Brooklyn teenager in a tight-knit family.  Visit www.laurellittletheatre.com for more details.

