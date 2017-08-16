Hattiesburg Clinic offering free memory screenings

Hattiesburg Clinic Memory Center will offer free memory screenings Wednesday.

The screenings will take place from 12:40 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hattiesburg Clinic Memory Center, located on the sixth floor of the main clinic.

Participants will need to check in at the front desk. Space is limited and registration is required.

The 15-minute screenings are not intended to diagnose any illness or replace consultation with a qualified health care provider; however, they may help uncover early signs of memory impairment or dementia. Screening participants will also receive relevant educational materials and resources, according to a news release issued by Hattiesburg Clinic.

To register for a screening, contact Memory Center at 601-268-5606.

To learn more about Memory Center, visit www.hattiesburgclinic.com/memorycenter.

