National Community Health Center Week celebrated in Pine Belt

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
This week is National Community Health Center Week.

The week brings awareness to the health center programs offered across the nation.

Clinics are offering free health screenings this week for things such as blood pressure, eye exams, dental screenings, HIV testing as well as prostate exams.

The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SEMRHI) provides healthcare for nearly 36,000 people in our area.

For over 50 years, these health centers have provided  care for the medically under served population.

"We all know how important these health centers are. When we think about the triple aim in terms of healthcare, we think of cost, quality and access and the biggest part for a state like Mississippi is quality and cost and most importantly access," said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. "When you have a rural state it's hard to get good quality healthcare out there to all the different parts of not only our town but also the rest of the state. We appreciate the role these health centers play and that Dr. Dyse and her team do here."

"We are providing free screenings this week for our patient population or for whoever wants to come out and take advantage of those screenings," said Dr. Geroldean Dyse, SEMRHI CEO. "We are available at all times for patients regardless of their ability to pay, at all times."

SEMRHI has 17 health centers in the Pine Belt as well as 24 school sites.

For more information go to www.semrhi.com or call 601-545-8700.

