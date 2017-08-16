Jones County supervisors honor Vietnam vets - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County supervisors honor Vietnam vets

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAUREL (WDAM) –  The Jones County Board of Supervisors will honor local veterans of the Vietnam war August 26 at 11 a.m. at the Magnolia Center.  For more details, call 601-422-4222.

