Laurel firefighters save man trapped 80 feet in the air

The Laurel Fire Department with the assistance of South Central Regional Medical Center EMS crews helped rescue a trapped employee at Dunn Roadbuilders Friday.

According to Laurel Fire Chief Mark Nichols, crews were called to the asphalt plant at 8:25 p.m. after reports of an employee becoming trapped on a storage tank for asphalt.

Nichols said firefighters had to use multiple techniques to try and free the man, who was trapped 80 feet in the air.

“We use rope rescue techniques as well as extrication but it took a cutting torch to free him,” Nichols said.

According to Nichols, the employee became trapped by an apparatus that moved the asphalt into the storage tank.

The employee was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with injuries.

The extent of those injuries are not known at this time.

A safety director with Dunn Roadbuilders issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"We can confirm that one employee was injured and is receiving proper medical care. The incident is still under investigation. We are cooperating fully with officials to ensure a complete and thorough investigation. Safety is a top priority at Dunn Roadbuilders."

Over the past 10 years, Dunn Roadbuilders has been cited by OSHA for six violations, one of those being a serious violation that resulted in a $5,400 settlement.

An inspection in September 2013 resulted in four violations, one of those being serious.

The violations they were cited for included mechanical a power transmission apparatus violation, a confined spaces permit violation, a control of hazardous energy violation, and a hazard communication violation.

An informal settlement was reached in October 2013 where the company paid $5,400.

In August of 2010, the company was cited for a general safety and health provision violation.

That inspection also resulted in an informal settlement of $525.00.

A planned inspection three months later resulted in a safety violation with motor vehicles.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.