Uber expanding statewide

Uber announced Wednesday that everyone in Mississippi will be able to hitch a ride with their ride sharing service starting Friday.

Currently, Uber only operates in Jackson, Gulfport-Biloxi, Hattiesburg and Oxford.

The service is now expanding to all the cities in the state. In establishing one clear set of rules for ride sharing last year, Mississippi paved the way for Uber’s safe rides and earning opportunities to grow throughout the state.

“Residents and visitors across Mississippi deserve access to Uber’s affordable transportation options and flexible work opportunities,” said Uber Mississippi General Manager Kasra Moshkani. “Whether you need a safe ride home late at night or an early morning ride to the airport, you’ll be able to open the Uber app and simply tap a button. If you are interested in earning money by driving with Uber on your own schedule, we encourage you to sign up on our website.”

Legislators are also endorsing the service expansion.

"The Mississippi Legislature believed in Uber," said Senator Joey Fillingane. "We believe in a free market where Uber could freely provide excellent service throughout the state without the fear of burdensome over regulation. This announcement is proof our legislation worked!"

“Uber has been a great partner to the state; they have complied with all of our state rules and regulations set out by the Department,” said Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney. “I am happy to have Uber now providing rides from North Mississippi to the Coast. We are lucky to have Uber in Mississippi as a job creator!"

For more information, visit www.uber.com.

