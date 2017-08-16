Mississippi Economic Council names new VP of member involvement

Beth Kitchings is the new Vice President of Member Involvement, according to a press release from the State Chamber of Commerce Mississippi Economic Council.

With more than 25 years of sales, marketing, and communications experience, Kitchings will be responsible for growing, engaging and retaining the membership base of the state’s chamber of commerce.

Kitchings spent 12 years with the Ramey agency managing accounts including Viking Range, Bank of the Ozarks, BankPlus, The University of Mississippi, and The Catfish Institute.

“We are extremely excited to have Beth on board,” said MEC Interim President & CEO Scott Waller. “She brings great experience and passion to her new role, and is an excellent addition to our team.”

