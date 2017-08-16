Hattiesburg man dies in one-vehicle accident

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J worked a fatal accident in Forrest County Tuesday night.

A one vehicle accident occurred on Highway 49 at Northgate Weldy Road around 11:19 p.m.

A 2007 Chrysler ran off the road into the median and collided into a tree, according to MHP Public Information Officer Brent Barfield.

Barfield said the driver, Antoine Henry, 32 of Hattiesburg, died as a result of the accident.

According to Barfield, Henry was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

