Hattiesburg man dies in one-vehicle accident

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J worked a fatal accident in Forrest County Tuesday night. 

A one vehicle accident occurred on Highway 49 at Northgate Weldy Road around 11:19 p.m. 

A 2007 Chrysler ran off the road into the median and collided into a tree, according to MHP Public Information Officer Brent Barfield. 

Barfield said the driver, Antoine Henry, 32 of Hattiesburg, died as a result of the accident. 

According to Barfield, Henry was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene. 

The accident is still under investigation. 

