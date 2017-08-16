Forecast: An umbrella may come in handy today.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt.

It's going to be another hot and humid day with scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows overnight in the mid 70s.

On Thursday only a few showers or thunderstorms are expected with highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows again in the mid 70s.

For the rest of the week most days will see highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid 70s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

The tropics are very active but at this time there are no indications our area will be affected anytime soon but we will continue to monitor the situation closely.