Forecast: An umbrella may come in handy today.

A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
The political and cultural turbulence that roiled America in 1967 – with the Vietnam War as the centerpiece - is captured in a series for the New York Times titled “Vietnam ‘67” and features contributions by four members of the University of Southern Mississippi faculty and two USM alums.More >>
Hattiesburg City Hall was packed Tuesday night for a public hearing regarding the future of a building at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.More >>
Sumrall voters elected Brittany Fortenberry as alderwoman-at-large on Tuesday. During a special held election, Fortenberry defeated Adam Grimsley with 118 votes to Grimsley's 99, according to Sumrall City Clerk Jo Ann Robbins. One affidavit ballot remains to be counted on Wednesday. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
