Fortenberry elected Sumrall alderwoman-at-large

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) -

Sumrall voters elected Brittany Fortenberry as alderwoman-at-large on Tuesday.

During a special held election, Fortenberry defeated Adam Grimsley with 118 votes to Grimsley's 99, according to Sumrall City Clerk Jo Ann Robbins. One affidavit ballot remains to be counted on Wednesday.  

