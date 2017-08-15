HPD monitoring weekly flag protest to keep it peaceful

The Hattiesburg Police Department is monitoring a weekly protest near the University of Southern Mississippi to make sure it remains peaceful.

For several months, supporters of the Mississippi state flag have been meeting along Hardy Street on Sundays to protest its removal from the USM campus.

Last Sunday, just a day after the violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia white nationalist rally, a large number of counter-protesters showed up, but there was no trouble.

Hattiesburg Police said Tuesday they are working to keep things that way.

The following is a statement from the Hattiesburg Police Department:

"The Hattiesburg Police Department strides to work cooperatively with the public to provide a safe environment for our citizens. In that respect, The Hattiesburg Police Department monitors all events that are held in the City. We do not interfere as long as the events or rallies are conducted by law and the participants are peaceful. The Hattiesburg Police Department is trained and prepared to respond to any and all types of situations that may arise in our city."- Hattiesburg Police Dept.

