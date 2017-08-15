Lamar County authorities searching for missing woman - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lamar County authorities searching for missing woman

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Charlotte Arlene Cordova Charlotte Arlene Cordova
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Lamar County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Charlotte Arlene Cordova, 29, was last seen Sunday, August 13th, at her residence on Clyde Loftin Road in Lamar County according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. She is described as 5’1 and roughly 180 lbs. according to Rigel.

“She was reported missing be her husband, and is not known to be in a vehicle,” said Rigel. “She has a butterfly tattoo on her left leg and a rose tattoo on her left arm, and we don’t have a description of her clothing.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

