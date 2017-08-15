Lamar County authorities searching for missing woman

A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department is monitoring a weekly protest near the University of Southern Mississippi to make sure it remains peaceful.More >>
Jones County Sheriff's Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a burglary suspect.More >>
State and federal drug enforcement agents have arrested six Mississippi healthcare professionals, including a doctor and his medical assistant, on felony drug charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
