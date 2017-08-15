Jones County sheriff deputies searching for burglary suspect

Jones County Sheriff's Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a burglary suspect.

Joseph Tyler Cameron, 24, is being sought in connection with a burglary in South Jones County, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

If you have any information regarding this man, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at (601) 425-3147.

Your name will be kept confidential.

