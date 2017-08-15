Hattiesburg police equipped to keep area protests peaceful

After violence erupted at a rally in Charlottesville VA, Hub City authorities are reassuring the public that they are equipped and ready to keep area protests peaceful.

The Hattiesburg Police Department issued the following statement regarding recent events:

The Hattiesburg Police Department strides to work cooperatively with the public to provide a safe environment for our citizens. In that respect, The Hattiesburg Police Department monitors all events that are held in the City. We do not interfere as long as the events or rallies are conducted by law and the participants are peaceful. The Hattiesburg Police Department is trained and prepared to respond to any and all types of situations that may arise in our city.

HPD and University Police will be present at any protests that may be scheduled on Sunday near campus.

