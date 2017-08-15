Congressman Palazzo reacts to Charlottesville riots

Congressman Steven Palazzo has reacted to the weekend violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Palazzo was in Oak Grove Tuesday to present a legislative update to a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women.



"There are a lot of ignorant people in the world who don't take their citizenship in America very seriously," Palazzo said.



"For Americans to enact violence on other Americans and not be respectful of their beliefs and their ideals and their thoughts, it's not the America I grew up in."



One person was killed and nearly two dozen were injured Saturday in Charlottesville when a rally participant drove his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters.



Two Virginia State police officers were also killed in the crash of a helicopter that was monitoring the rally.



"We just need to take a deep breath and respect other people's opinions and try not to do harm to one another. I guarantee you, there are a lot of people who want to kill Americans and they're not on American soil, so let's focus our energy and our angst to those who really want to do us harm," Palazzo said.



Palazzo spoke about tax reform and healthcare reform efforts during the meeting.

