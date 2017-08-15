USM housing services receives grant for the disabled

Housing Services at the University of Southern Mississippi has received a $900,000 grant to help people with disabilities.

The grant was awarded as part of the program called Mississippi Home of Your Own.

The program works with families that have someone in the household with a disability.

USM, Associate Coordinator Heather Steele said they provide down payment assistance for up to $22,000.

“It's first come first serve, and we're trying to spend the money because it was allocated to our agency to help for down payment assistance. The funds come from the United States Housing Urban Development,” Steele explained.

Steele said the funds are available for two years, and there are qualifications for applicants.

Must have a disability.

Must have good credit and able to get a home loan approval from a lender that’s willing to participate with the program.

Must be a low-income Mississippi resident purchasing their primary resident.

Must have a certain amount of income.

