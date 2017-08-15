USM housing services receives grant for the disabled

A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
After violence erupted at a rally in Charlottesville VA, Hub City authorities are reassuring the public that they are equipped and ready to keep area protests peaceful.
Housing Services at the University of Southern Mississippi has received a $900,000 grant to help people with disabilities.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid Frontage Road north of McGrew Street after a culvert collapsed Tuesday morning.
