LIVE BLOG: Ask our doctor your Solar Eclipse safety questions

About The Solar Eclipse:

The Solar Eclipse is a rare phenomenon that happens when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, causing the moon to cast its shadow on the Earth. What makes 2017 eclipse so special is that this is the first total eclipse that will be viewed across the entire country in 99 years!

Here in the Pine Belt, the peak of the Solar Eclipse will occur at 1:28 pm/CT with about 82% of the sun being covered.

During the eclipse the sky will become nearly dark and the temperature will drop rapidly. This is caused by the rapid decrease of solar energy reaching the Earth.



While there is the chance of having clouds or rain at the time of the eclipse, you will still know it is happening since the sky will get pretty dark at that time. Making it appear almost like nighttime through the clouds.



The next solar eclipse for the Pine Belt will be a partial eclipse and will occur on April 8, 2024. We'll be on the edge of a Total Solar Eclipse in 2045 with about 98% of the sun being covered. We get really lucky in 2078 when the Pine Belt will be in the center track of a Total Solar Eclipse with 100% of the sun being covered up!

