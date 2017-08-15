Culvert collapses on Frontage Road in Hattiesburg

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid Frontage Road north of McGrew Street in Hattiesburg after a culvert collapsed Tuesday morning.

According to Cape Jones, Assistant District Engineer over maintenance, the drainage culvert collapsed around 9:00 a.m. resulting in road closures.

Both directions of Memorial Drive at McGrew Street and Frontage Road are closed as crews work to repair the culvert.

According to Jones, the project could take over a week to fix.

The collapse does not pose any danger to anyone, but Jones said traffic will have to be diverted until the repairs are made.

The Hattiesburg Public Works Department is providing support as needed.

