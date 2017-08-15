Two charged in connection with stolen vehicle in Columbia

Two people were charged Friday in connection to a stolen vehicle case in Columbia.

According to Columbia Police, Hattiesburg Police assisted in the arrest of Tyree "Magic" Ross, 33, and Jessica Rasha Cochran, 22.

Ross and Cochran were charged in connection to the theft of a vehicle from Professional Auto Sales on South High School Avenue in Columbia.

Police say Ross was charged with grand larceny, and Cochran was charged with accessory after the fact.

Ross had his bond set at $15,000 and Cochran had her bond set at $10,000, according to the Marion County Jail website.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.