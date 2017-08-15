Ice and cash seized in Columbia traffic stop

A traffic stop on Saturday in Columbia led to the drug arrest of a 21-year-old.

Dameon LaShawn Alexander was arrested and charged by Columbia police officers for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance with intent to sell. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to the Columbia Police Department's Facebook page, Alexander was found to have several baggies of ice on his person, which weighed 3.4 grams.

Also, $225.00 in cash was seized, according to the post.

Alexander was taken to the Marion County Jail and his bond was set at $50,000 in Justice Court.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.