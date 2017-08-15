Ice and cash seized in Columbia traffic stop

A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
Two people were charged Friday in connection to a stolen vehicle case in Columbia.More >>
Two people were charged Friday in connection to a stolen vehicle case in Columbia.More >>
A traffic stop on Saturday in Columbia led to the drug arrest of a 21-year-old.More >>
A traffic stop on Saturday in Columbia led to the drug arrest of a 21-year-old.More >>