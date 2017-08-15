Forecast: Hot and humid today with a chance for a thunderstorm.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

It seems more typical weather for August is on tap for the rest of the week with highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows mainly in the lower to mid 70s with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day through the weekend.

Hopefully we will have a chance to dry out somewhat after all of the heavy rain in the past several weeks.

We are now beginning to focus our attention on a tropical disturbance in the middle Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center now gives this system a 60% chance for developing into a tropical depression or storm during the next 5 days.

Although it does not presently pose a threat to our area we will continue to monitor the system very closely.

Stay tuned!