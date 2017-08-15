Turnovers an emphasis for USM football

A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
Turnovers have been an emphasis among the Southern Miss football team throughout spring, summer and now the fall. Head coach Jay Hopson would like the USM defense to force more turnovers and the offense to commit less. At one point last season, the Golden Eagles ranked last in the FBS in turnover margin. Only four teams in the nation had more giveaways than USM's 32 in 2016.
After falling in the 2012 class 4A state championship game, Greene County has been trying to get back up ever since. The Wildcats come off three straight losing seasons, winning just six games during that span.
