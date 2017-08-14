Drug arrest in Columbia

Columbia police arrested a man for possession with intent to sell over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Columbia Police Dept., officers arrested 21-year-old Dameon LaShawn Alexander during a traffic stop after discovering 3.4 grams of ice (methamphetamine). Alexander is charged with Possession of a scheduled II controlled substance with intent to sale and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Alexander was taken to the Marion County Jail and given a $50,000 bond, according to the statue.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.