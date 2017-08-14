2 jailed in Lamar County armed robbery, kidnapping

A pair of Lamar County residents are behind bars facing multiple felony charges after an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

William Cox, 37, and Sara Patrick ,37, were arrested Sunday and each charged with kidnapping and armed robbery according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

Rigel said the incident happened on August 6th, and deputies received a call around 5:30 a.m.

“We got a call from a guy that said he jumped out of his car and that he had been kidnapped from North Windridge Lane,” said Rigel. “The victim apparently went to visit the female, Sara Patrick, when William Cox came around and hit him in the head with a bottle.”

Rigel said Cox pulled a knife during the incident.

“He claimed Cox forced him into his car with the knife and drove off, and when they got down 589, he jumped out, and a passerby took him to the fire station on 589 to call for help,” said Rigel.

Rigel said he was treated for minor injuries and released from a local hospital.

“We had warrants cut for both of them and we picked them up over the weekend,” said Rigel.

The two are currently booked in the Lamar County Jail awaiting their initial appearance.

