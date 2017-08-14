Jones County escapee appears in court

An inmate who walked off a work detail in Jones County made his initial appearance in court Monday after he turned himself in over the weekend.

Travis Allen, 20, appeared in Jones County Court where a judge set his bond at $10,000 for a felony escape charge.

Allen remains in jail until the bond can be posted.

Allen turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department Sunday morning after walking off the work detail on Highway 533.

According to LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart, Special Operations Officer Kim Stewart convinced Allen to turn himself in at a Walmart parking lot.

