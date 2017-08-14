West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) - West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on East Lake Road, Shady Lane, North Point, Beaver Road, Cove Lane, Serene Boulevard, Columbus Road, Magellan Road and Balboa Drive.  This also affects those who live on the block of 6652 to 6690 Highway 98.  If you have questions, call the utility at 601-264-6305.

