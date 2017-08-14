Petal to increase budget for next fiscal year

A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
Hattiesburg Police are still searching for the driver of an SUV that crashed into Hattiesburg High School Sunday evening.More >>
Hattiesburg Police are still searching for the driver of an SUV that crashed into Hattiesburg High School Sunday evening.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said it is "overwhelmed" with the number of calls and visits to the office from potential victims as the investigation into fraudulent activity continues at a Laurel car lot. Lt. Little said with the number of victims expected, he was "optimistic" Taylor and Pitts would "help rather than hinder" the investigation.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said it is "overwhelmed" with the number of calls and visits to the office from potential victims as the investigation into fraudulent activity continues at a Laurel car lot. Lt. Little said with the number of victims expected, he was "optimistic" Taylor and Pitts would "help rather than hinder" the investigation.More >>
An inmate who walked off a work detail in Jones County made his initial appearance in court Monday after he turned himself in over the weekend.More >>
An inmate who walked off a work detail in Jones County made his initial appearance in court Monday after he turned himself in over the weekend.More >>
A pair of Lamar County residents are behind bars facing multiple felony charges after an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.More >>
A pair of Lamar County residents are behind bars facing multiple felony charges after an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.More >>