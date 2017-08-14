Gov. Bryant releases statement following Charlottesville deadly crash

Governor Phil Bryant issued a statement following a deadly crash at a rally in Charlottesville, VA.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio is accused of driving a car into a crowd of protesters, according to the Associated Press.

Bryant released the following statement on social media:

"Those who practice the extremist ideals of neo-Nazism or white supremacy have no place in Mississippi. I condemn these groups in the strongest possible terms.



I have been in communication with state law enforcement leadership, and they stand ready to protect our citizens from the type of cowardly terrorism we saw in Virginia.



Anyone who violates the peace and dignity of our communities will be prosecuted under the full force of law."

Other Mississippi legislators have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the crash.

Officials say 10 people who were injured Saturday are in good condition. Nine people have been discharged. One person was killed, identified as 32-year-old Heather Hyer.

