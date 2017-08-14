City of Hattiesburg continues paving projects

Drivers are reminded to drive with caution as paving projects continue around The City of Hattiesburg.

Chief Communications Officer Samantha McCain said the projects start on Raspberry Lane and South 37th Avenue Monday, and should not take more than a couple of days to complete.

"We apologize in advance for the inconvenience this causes citizens as we take these efforts to improve our city infrastructure. We ask that all citizens adjust travel routes and travel times accordingly," McCain said.

