Benigno to join William Carey University

The Superintendent of The Laurel School District is taking a new job at a Hattiesburg university.

Chuck Benigno announced to the district his plans to leave in December to join the faculty at William Carey University.

Benigno's last day with the district will be December 31, 2017.

He sent the following email to all employees announcing his decision:

"Tornado Family, I am writing to let you know that I will be joining the faculty at William Carey University and that my last day as superintendent of the Laurel Schools will be December 31. It is never easy to leave a position that you love so much. However, teaching at the college level has always been a dream of mine. I believe that the future of the Laurel School District is extremely bright and I have full confidence that the school board will select the right person to take us to the next level. I am certain that the next superintendent will have great success. We have talented students, dedicated adults, and a tremendously supportive and professional school board. I look forward to the upcoming months as we continue the important work of educating the children of Laurel. Much love and respect! Chuck "

Benigno also released a statement regarding his excitement to join WCU.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to join the William Carey family. The university has such a rich history and to be a part of the new doctoral program in educational leadership is truly an honor. The future of public education depends on our ability to develop school leaders who have the creativity and emotional intelligence needed to create dynamic learning environments. Dr. Burnett and his team in the School of Education have been on the cutting edge in regards to program development for aspiring school leaders and I am so excited to join them in this important work."

A new superintendent has not been named at this time.

