Authorities searching for missing Perry County man

The Perry County Sheriff's Department is investigating a missing person's case.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said a missing persons report was received on August 12 for Donald Lynn Alford, 58.

Alford was last seen on Sunday, August 6, at a residence on Walls Creek Road in Dixie Community located in Forest County, according to Nobles.

The report states that Alford was visiting his ex wife at the residence. She stated that Alford was driving his Suburban at the time.

Alford is five foot eleven inches tall, weighs 220 lbs, has gray hair, and was last seen driving a 2001 Chevrolet beige Suburban with the license plate number PEL 498.

His family has stated that he has a liver disorder, and needs medication everyday for his symptoms.

Anyone with information can contact The Perry County Sheriff's Department at 601-964-8461.

