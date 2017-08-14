Forecast: Hopefully not as wet this week.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

It is going to be a very humid and rather hot week in the area with highs each day mainly in the lower 90s and possibly mid 90s on some days with lows each night in the lower to mid 70s.

We will have the usual afternoon and early evening shower and thunderstorms but they may not be as numerous as we have seen in the past few weeks.

Tropical Storm Gert is in Atlantic and poses no threat to our area at all.