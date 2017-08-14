USM football strives for C-USA title in 2017

As Southern Miss inches closer to its September 2nd season-opener against Kentucky, the Golden Eagles' goals for 2017 become more clear.

After finishing 7-6 with a New Orleans Bowl win last year, USM hopes to capture a Conference USA title this season.

"To win a conference championship, that's our number one goal," said USM senior defensive back Tarvarius Moore. "Make it to that conference championship game and win it. And after that, try to go to one of the best bowl games we can and win that too. Overall, we want a conference championship first, that's our main goal this year."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.