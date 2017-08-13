HPD still searching for driver after SUV crashed into Hattiesbur - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD still searching for driver after SUV crashed into Hattiesburg High School

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg Police are still searching for the driver of an SUV that crashed into Hattiesburg High School Sunday evening.

HPD Chief Anthony Parker said officials have an identification on the suspect, but have not taken that suspect into custody.

Parker said the SUV was heading towards the high school on Quinn Street when the driver ignored the stop sign and North Hutchinson Avenue and plowed through a gate into a HHS building.  The incident happened around 6 p.m.

Hattiesburg Public School District Superintendent Robert Williams and Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker both responded to the scene.  Officials helped clean-up the building and put the gate back in an upright position.

HPSD officials are still assessing the damage and costs and have not determined how long it will take to repair. 

Superintendent Williams said this will not impact school. 

This is a developing story, we will update you when new details come into the newsroom. 

