Petal, Lamar County School Districts ranked among best in state

With the new school year in full swing, parents and students are getting a better look at how their district compares to over one hundreds others in the state.

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of best schools and school districts across the country. In Mississippi, top honors are going to the Petal School District.

According to Niche, the Petal School District is the best school district in Mississippi with an overall "A" grade. The website factors in things like academics, teachers, clubs and activities, administration, among other aspects.

The Petal School District also earned the top spot for the best place to teach in Mississippi and second when it comes to the safest school districts in the state, out of a total of 140 districts.

The Lamar County School District was ranked the tenth best in Mississippi. According to Niche, the district earned an overall grade of a "B+."

LCSD was also ranked tenth in the safest school districts and fifteenth in the best places to teach in Mississippi.

Out of 10,574 total school districts across the country, Petal School District comes in at #668 and Lamar County School District at #2,353.

Niche looked at data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as test scores, college data and ratings collected from Niche users to reach the rankings.

Find out how your district ranks in the state and country by clicking here to look it up.

