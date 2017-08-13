Jones County escapee turns himself in - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County escapee turns himself in

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A Laurel escapee was taken back into custody today.

Travis Allen, 20 turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department after walking off a work detail on Thursday morning. 

According to LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart, Special Operations Officer Kim Stewart convinced Allen to turn himself in at a Walmart parking lot. 

