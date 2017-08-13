Jones County escapee turns himself in

A Laurel escapee was taken back into custody today.
Travis Allen, 20 turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department after walking off a work detail on Thursday morning.
According to LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart, Special Operations Officer Kim Stewart convinced Allen to turn himself in at a Walmart parking lot.
