New details emerge involving Texas capital murder suspect's arrest in Hub City

U.S. Marshals and Hattiesburg Police arrested a pair of Greenville men that are behind bars in connection to a capital murder investigation in Dallas, Texas.



Christopher Betts, 20, of Greenville was arrested during a traffic stop at U.S. 49 and Classic Drive in Hattiesburg Friday, around 5 p.m.



Two other men were taken into custody for questioning with Betts, one of those has been identified as Qunitarius Sykes, 24, of Greenville. Sykes was charged late Saturday with one count of hindering prosecution and booked into the Forrest County Jail.



Betts was being pursued as a murder suspect with an unrelated warrant out of Dallas County Texas, when authorities caught him in the Hub City. He was considered a suspect in the August 9th capital murder of Gregory Wallace in Dallas Texas.



Wallace was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the bathroom of a hotel room at 109 W. Overton Road in Dallas, and his 2001 green Honda Civic was missing from the scene according to the arrest warrant.



On August 10th, Betts allegedly left his girlfriends home wth their 3-month-old child, "to get out of the state" and claimed he was driving to Memphis Tennessee, to his sisters house. According to Dallas detectives, his sister lived in Mississippi.



On August 11th, Marshals had a possible location on Betts in Belzonia Mississippi. Agents in the general area found the 2001 green Honda Civic abandoned near a hotel. Later that day, Betts was apprehended in a traffic stop in Hattiesburg.



According to authorities the 3-month-old is believed to be with family members, but they are still working that part of the investigation.



There were two weapons recovered from the SUV, which Sykes was driving and Betts was a passenger according to authorities.



One of them was a 9mm, which was consistent with a fired cartridge from the crime scene in Dallas according to the murder warrant.



According to Betts' warrant, his bond amount is listed at $500,000.



Betts and Sykes are currently in the Forrest County Jail while Dallas detectives are in the Hub City working the investigation.



*Editors note: The age of the child was updated/changed from 3-years-old, in previous articles, to 3-month-old.*

