New details emerge involving Texas capital murder suspect's arrest in Hub City

A capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas, Texas was arrested by Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshals Friday evening. Christopher Betts, of Dallas, was arrested around 5 p.m. at Classic Drive and U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg, by HPD and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. “Hattiesburg Police assisted with an investigation involving a capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas Texas,” said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore. “Marshals were following the veh...More >>
A capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas, Texas was arrested by Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshals Friday evening. Christopher Betts, of Dallas, was arrested around 5 p.m. at Classic Drive and U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg, by HPD and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. “Hattiesburg Police assisted with an investigation involving a capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas Texas,” said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore. “Marshals were following the veh...More >>
A Laurel escapee was taken back into custody today.More >>
A Laurel escapee was taken back into custody today.More >>
U.S. Marshals and Hattiesburg Police arrested a pair of Greenville men that are behind bars in connection to a capital murder investigation in Dallas, Texas.More >>
U.S. Marshals and Hattiesburg Police arrested a pair of Greenville men that are behind bars in connection to a capital murder investigation in Dallas, Texas.More >>
Last year, Chuck Robertson coached Taylorsville to a 4-7 record in his first season at the helm. Robertson and the Tartars hope that one year together leads to an improved 2017 campaign.More >>
Last year, Chuck Robertson coached Taylorsville to a 4-7 record in his first season at the helm. Robertson and the Tartars hope that one year together leads to an improved 2017 campaign.More >>