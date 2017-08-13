USM's Tori Bowie wins second gold at World Championships

Tori Bowie added another gold medal to her name at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

The Southern Miss alum anchored the United States' 4x100-meter relay team, as the Americans beat out Great Britain with a time of 41.82 seconds. It's the first time since 2011 that Team USA won the women's 4x100m relay at the World Championships.

Bowie, a native of Sand Hill, will bring home two gold medals from London after becoming the first American woman since 2005 to win the 100 meters last Sunday.

