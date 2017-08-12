WCU hosts commencement ceremonies for 400 students

Graduates from William Carey University's Tradition Campus prepare to receive their degrees during a commencement Saturday afternoon at Temple Baptist Church. Photo credit WDAM.

William Carey University concluded a weekend of commencement exercises for hundreds of students Saturday.

A ceremony for graduates from the university's Tradition Campus was held at one p.m.

Another ceremony was held Saturday morning for Hattiesburg campus undergraduates and a third was hosted Friday night for doctoral candidates, education specialists and master's degree students from the Hattiesburg campus.

Each event was held at Temple Baptist Church because of ongoing repairs to a tornado-damaged auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus.

Featured speaker for the afternoon commencement was Congressman Steven Palazzo.

The university awarded degrees to more than 400 students during the ceremonies.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.



