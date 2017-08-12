Miss. community health centers promote new initiative to fight obesity

Community health centers across Mississippi hosted events Saturday for the new 20x65x65 Obesity Challenge. Photo credit WDAM.

Community health centers have launched a new initiative to combat obesity in Mississippi.

Saturday, centers across Mississippi hosted events for the 20x65x65 Obesity Challenge.

All 20 community health centers are hoping to reduce the obesity rate by 65,000 people by the year 2065.

5, 10 and 15K races were held, along with other activities, like a Family Fun Day at Laurel's Family Health Center.

"We believe that there must be a paradigm shift and that will require a mindset, a mental change in the way that we eat, the way that we exercise and often, we will supplement that with medications," said Rashad Ali, chief executive officer of Family Health Center, Inc.

Organizers hope the new initiative will help reduce rates of hypertension and diabetes.

