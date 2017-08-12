USM wins finale of three-game Bahamas visit

University of Southern Mississippi guard Tyree Griffin scored 29 points as the Golden Eagles wrapped up a three-game preseason basketball tour of the Bahamas Friday with a 96-81 victory over CTG Knights.

Guard Cortex Edwards added 20 points and guard Dominic Magee added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

USM won the final two games of the trip after dropping the opener by a point in overtime.

Griffin, who sat out last season after transferring from Oklahoma State University, scored 22 points or more in all three games, averaging 25 points a game for the three-game swing.

“It was a great trip,” USM coach Doc Sadler said. “The best thing we got is three games with it. We are going to able to go home with a lot of tape, and we can teach these guys what we want. They are so young and can take so many things we’ve learned on this trip.

“All those things being said, we had a good time. The kids had fun, and I just want to thank the Hardwood Club (whose donation financed the trip) for giving us this opportunity.”

The National Collegiate Athletic Association permits its basketball teams to take overseas preseason exhibition trips once every four years.