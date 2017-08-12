Minnesota's Brian Dozier remembers Southern Miss days

Southern Miss alum Brian Dozier is the leadoff hitter in his sixth season with the Minnesota Twins. Courtesy: WDAM

Brian Dozier had hit 137 home runs in his MLB career but until Tuesday night, he had never hit a grand slam.

Dozier's fourth homer in less than a week came with the bases loaded on Tuesday, giving the Minnesota Twins the lead in an eventualy 11-4 win.

Another home run on Wednesday put the Southern Miss alum at 22 bombs on the season. Dozier set the American League record for home runs hit by a second baseman with 42 last year. The difference in 2017 is that these base-clearing hits matter more as the Twins fight for a playoff spot at 58-56 through Friday.

In his sixth season with Minnesota, Dozier is batting .253 with 63 runs-batted-in. Ranking second in Golden Eagle history with 307 hits, Dozier doesn't forget the pivotal leg of his baseball journey in Hattiesburg.

"I had amazing coaches," Dozier said. "And I can vividly remember many times when it was eye-opening. And I thought, ‘Are we talking baseball here or are we talking more about life here?" As a college kid, you get caught up in baseball and having fun. But looking back at it, you realize the investment they were making in you as a person and as a man."

