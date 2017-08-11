JCJC football with lofty goals in 2017

Jones County Junior College is just 20 days away from its season-opener against East Mississippi.

The Bobcats come off a 6-3 season in head coach Steve Buckley's first year at the helm. JCJC has loftier goals in 2017.

"We're trying to accomplish something together," said JCJC sophomore quarterback Detric Hawthorn. "Go win the nationals, beat every team. We just have to play together like we do at practice and we'll go far."

"The talent level here is really, really high," said JCJC sophomore quarterback Chris Weaver. "As long as we focus up and do what we're coached to do, we'll be fine. We won't have any problems."

"Getting through the first game, taking it one game at a time, preparing for each team just as we did the last and ultimately winning a national championship," said JCJC sophomore defensive end Brandon Young.

