JCJC football with lofty goals in 2017

For the past two years, Stringer High School has been eliminated from the postseason in the second round. With their core group returning in 2017, the Red Devils look to use those early playoff exits as motivation this season. "Just a bitter taste in our mouth," said Stringer head coach John Brown.More >>
Brian Dozier had hit 137 home runs in his MLB career but until Tuesday night, he had never hit a grand slam. Dozier's fourth homer in less than a week came with the bases loaded on Tuesday, giving the Minnesota Twins the lead in an eventualy 11-4 win. Another home run on Wednesday put the Southern Miss alum at 22 bombs on the season.More >>
