Jones athlete paralyzed in accident tries first case as law intern

Ole Miss law school student Will Graves reads a law book at the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville Friday. Photo credit WDAM.

A former West Jones High School football player who was paralyzed in an auto accident nearly ten years ago is pursuing a law degree and he's tried his first case, without having passed the bar.

Will Graves is going to Ole Miss Law School and he has been interning with the Jones County District Attorney's Office all summer.

He prosecuted his first felony case Wednesday, with supervision from district attorney Tony Buckley.

The case involved Kenneth Graham, a Jones County man charged with aiding a jail escapee.

He was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison.

He will serve 18 months.

18 months was suspended.

"In Mississippi, when you complete your second year of law school, you get sworn in under the limited practice statute, and so, I got sworn in at the beginning of the summer and have been doing different things in the courtroom," said Graves. "Because of that and when the trial came up, Tony decided to let me try it so, that's kind of how that worked out."

"I enjoy being in the courtroom, that's kind of why I wanted to work with Mr. Buckley is just because I knew we'd be in the courtroom a lot, that's what you do when you're a district attorney."

In December of 2008, Graves was paralyzed after a Toyota SUV he was driving overturned.

In 2012, a federal court jury in Hattiesburg awarded Graves a multi-million dollar settlement against Toyota.

Graves will graduate from law school next spring and he hopes to take the bar exam next July.

