Texas capital murder suspect apprehended in Hub City

A former West Jones High School football player who was paralyzed in an auto accident nearly ten years ago is pursuing a law degree and he's tried his first case, without having passed the bar.More >>
A former West Jones High School football player who was paralyzed in an auto accident nearly ten years ago is pursuing a law degree and he's tried his first case, without having passed the bar.More >>
A capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas, Texas was arrested by Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshals Friday evening. Christopher Betts, of Dallas, was arrested around 5 p.m. at Classic Drive and U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg, by HPD and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. “Hattiesburg Police assisted with an investigation involving a capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas Texas,” said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore. “Marshals were following the veh...More >>
A capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas, Texas was arrested by Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshals Friday evening. Christopher Betts, of Dallas, was arrested around 5 p.m. at Classic Drive and U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg, by HPD and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. “Hattiesburg Police assisted with an investigation involving a capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas Texas,” said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore. “Marshals were following the veh...More >>