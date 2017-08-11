Texas capital murder suspect apprehended in Hub City - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Texas capital murder suspect apprehended in Hub City

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Christorpher Betts Christorpher Betts
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas, Texas was arrested by Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshals Friday evening.

Christopher Betts, of Dallas, was arrested around 5 p.m. at Classic Drive and U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg, by HPD and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

“Hattiesburg Police assisted with an investigation involving a capital murder suspect wanted out of Dallas Texas,” said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore. “Marshals were following the vehicle and we helped make a felony traffic stop in the city limits at Classic and 49.”

McLemore said that Betts was taken into custody for questioning, and authorities are still working a kidnapping aspect of the investigation involving a 3-year-old.

Authorities seized the vehicle, and multiple weapons inside, as well as questioned two other people in the vehicle but they have not been charged.

