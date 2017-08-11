Two Laurel residents charged with false pretense

Two Jones County residents have been arrested and charged with Felony False Pretense regarding fraudulent activity at a Laurel business.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Dept., deputies executed a search warrant at Southeastern Auto Sales, LLC on Highway 15 North in Laurel on Aug. 10. Deputies were seeking Perry Taylor, 60 of Laurel, with a Felony Warrant for False Pretense.

The search warrant uncovered a significant pattern of fraudulent activity related to Southeastern Auto Sales, and Taylor was later arrested during a traffic stop on I-59 after refusing to come to the car lot, according to a JCSD press release.

Overnight, more information surfaced regarding the business, and deputies executed a second search warrant, which led to the arrest employee Casey Pitts, 33 of Laurel. Pitts was also charged with False Pretense, according to the release.

The Jones County Sheriff's Dept. anticipates discovering multiple victims in this complex case, including individuals and financial institutions, and has requested the assistance of state and federal agencies.

If you have purchased a vehicle from Southeastern Auto Sales, LLC in Laurel and have not received your title, you should contact your local tag office to find if the vehicle has a lien of which you are unaware.

Taylor and Pitts are expected to make their initial court appearances on Aug. 12 at the Jones County Justice Court.

