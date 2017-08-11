Two Laurel residents charged with false pretense

The attached is the latest from the Jones County Sheriff's Department. The initial appearances are scheduled for Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 5:00pm. Thank you for your coverage.More >>
The attached is the latest from the Jones County Sheriff's Department. The initial appearances are scheduled for Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 500pm. Thank you for your coverage. Allyson KnottsMore >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging residents to avoid US Highway 84 at MS 37 in Covington County after an accident early Friday morning.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging residents to avoid US Highway 84 at MS 37 in Covington County after an accident early Friday morning.More >>
Wayne County deputies worked a fatal accident Friday morning, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.More >>
Wayne County deputies worked a fatal accident Friday morning, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.More >>