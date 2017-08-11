Family Health Center prepares for Family Fun Day

LAUREL (WDAM) – The Family Health Center invites you and your relatives to Family Fun Day, which takes place August 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 117 South 11th Avenue. The event includes a 5K run/walk, a rummage sale, live entertainment and much more. For more details, visit www.lfhc.net or call 601-399-1945.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

