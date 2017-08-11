Fatal accident reported in Wayne County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Wayne County deputies worked a fatal accident Friday morning, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley. 

According to Ashley, the one-vehicle accident occurred on Eucutta Road around 8 a.m. 

Ashley said the victim is not being identified at this time. 

